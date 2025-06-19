NOVA Theatre looks ahead to 2025-26 season

Shakespeare in the parks opens Henry the V this week at the Duck Pond in Bozeman, the second of its major productions touring under the Big Sky this summer. Elsewhere, established companies and new ventures are presenting shows, running summer camps, and making sure the show goes on. NOVA Theatre in Billings is wrapping its second season at the former Venture Theater location on Montana Avenue.

Over the past weekend, NOVA opened its production of Pride and Prejudice. Saturday the theater held a tea party to announce the 2025-26 season, which includes musical theater, opera plays, and comedies, and even Shakespeare. But NOVA is also emphasizing community and its mission. Dodie Rife is Nova's Managing Producer.

"We also bring in other theaters. So Yellowstone Repertory Theater does a lot of their shows here. Backyard Theater does a lot of their shows here. Even in August, we have Dreyfest coming and doing their, their part of their festival here." Rife said.

Nova staff is currently busy with summer camp supporting their youth outreach programming.

Also in the building right now, rehearsals going on for a new musical two debut at the NOVA in July. Prairie with book music and lyrics written by Justin Stark.

Prairie Director Janie Sutton gives notes at a recent rehearsal.

"The standing felt a little stagnant. I think that it shows that you're trying to leave a little bit more. Okay. When you just stood there, it felt like you wanted to stay and have more conversation, and I think you want to stay. I think she wants you to stay. But you're like, I really, I gotta go get a drink. This is too much." Sutton said.

Prairie opens July 10th for a three week run, helping NOVA Theatre keep the doors open.