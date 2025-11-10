Little Big Horn College symposium to discuss the 1825 Crow Treaty

In August 1825, the United States and Crow Tribe signed a contract that promised the Crow allyship and protection in exchange for acknowledging the sovereignty of the United States.

Tim Bernardis is the director of the Little Big Horn College Library in Crow Agency. He says this treaty was followed by others and served the purpose of seizing control.

“It set up the conditions for later dispossession of the Crows,” he said.

Later treaties divided Tribal land into smaller and smaller shares.

“As for today, it’s still the situation where the federal government owns the title to the land and basically the Natives only have the right of occupancy,” said Bernardis.

Little Big Horn College is holding a free symposium this week about the treaty, its consequences and what it means today.