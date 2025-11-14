Billings and YVAS work to mend relationship after meth mishap

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and City of Billings released a joint statement Thursday sharing their intentions to continue stray animal services, at least in the short term.

Outgoing city mayor Bill Cole says YVAS and city leadership met recently, and the proposed contract will extend services through next June.

“That’ll give enough time for the parties to either negotiate a multi-year agreement or for the city to invite YVAS and any other organizations to submit proposals for a multi-year arrangement ” Cole said.

The newest agreement excludes a lease for the city-owned building YVAS had previously operated from. In September, staff vacated the building after claiming smoke from the building incinerator had leaked into occupied areas during a time when the FBI was using it to dispose of illegal drugs.

YVAS board president Justin Hutchinson says staff and animals are now in a building donated by a local marijuana dispensary.

“The problem with the incinerator of course was a major complication that took those discussions offline, but now they’re back on track and I’m hoping that we will be able to move forward in a very productive way ” said Hutchinson.

A spokesperson with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality says the agency is reviewing findings from the incinerator incident to determine if there’s been a violation of air quality laws, but do not have a timeline for sharing results.

The Billings city council is slated to vote on the draft animal services contract at its meeting on November 24th.

