One year later, Sibanye-Stillwater layoffs

Adams Publishing Group newspapers in southcentral Montana collaborated on the “Digging Deep” series, tracking over 600 layoffs at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum and palladium mine in 2024.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kayla Desroches talked with editor of the Stillwater County News, Charlie Denison, about the latest developments in Absarokee, Nye and Columbus.

Kayla Deroches:

Sibanye-Stillwater representatives, when they announced the layoffs, they said that they were because of high costs, low palladium prices, and competition from Russia. What is the latest action from the Trump administration, and is there any indication Palladium is on the radar?

Charlie Denison:

Well, there are actually two things happening. The specific anti-dumping case against Russian palladium is moving forward. Preliminary determination expected in March, final in July. That's specifically about Russian competition. Then on January 14th, Trump issued this broader proclamation on critical minerals as a national security priority. It doesn't specifically name palladium, but it covers all critical minerals and directs agencies to negotiate trade deals or potentially impose tariffs. Sibanye-Stillwater sees this as positioning them well since they're one of the few companies actually producing critical minerals domestically. They're pursuing Defense Production Act funding and other federal partnerships.But say neither of these developments immediately changes their timeline for bringing workers back.

KD: Reporter Linda Halstead-Acharya followed the stories of workers after the layoffs. Can you tell us more about where they are now?

CD: Absolutely. One miner, Mary Naylor, now works two jobs. One is a correctional officer at Montana State Prison. She also runs a bakery business called Whisk Me Away. She's taking an $11 per hour pay cut, but finding meaning in her work. She told Linda she wouldn't return to the mine even if offered. She's 44 and she wants stability.

Clayton Young and his wife Brandy relocated to Southern Arizona, where he's working at another mine. They left behind a house on the river, deep family roots. And their family auction business. One daughter went with them. Another stayed back in Absarokee.When Linda asked if he'd return to Sibanye, he didn't hesitate and said no.

