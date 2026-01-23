Eight Montana businesses and chefs identified as 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists

The largest group of Montanans identified by the James Beard Foundation on Jan. 21 is in the best chef category for the five state mountain region of Montana, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

The four semifinalist chefs are Brandon Cunningham at Pangea Bar and Restaurant in Missoula, Brandon Dearden at Ember Restaurant in Hamilton, Earl James Reynolds at Herb and Omni in Whitefish and Jarrett Wrisley at SHAN in Bozeman.

Outstanding restaurateur nominees are Brett Evje and Michael Oschsner with PLONK Bozeman, J.W. Heist Steakhouse in Bozeman and PLONK Missoula.

Blackbird Kitchen in Bozeman is a semifinalist in the outstanding restaurant category. Also in Bozeman is outstanding bakery Wild Crumb.

Rounding out the Montana semifinalists is One Legged Magpie in Red Lodge in the outstanding wine and other beverages program.

The awards—the pinnacle of culinary recognition in the US-- recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality and the broader food system.

The restaurant and chef nominees will be announced Tuesday, March 31. The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 15,2026 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.