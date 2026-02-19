Low snow moves ski championship out of Montana

The NCAA announced in a Tuesday news release that the 2026 National Collegiate Skiing Championships have relocated to Utah Olympic Park for the Alpine events and the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the Nordic events, on March 11-14 in Park City/Midway, Utah, with the University of Utah as the host school.

The event was scheduled to be hosted by Montana State at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

The NCAA said the move was made due to the lack of snow in the Bozeman area and the Division 1 Cabinet Subcommittee approved the new host site.

Utah has already been selected to host the 2028 National Collegiate Skiing Championships, and they will host the Winter Olympics in 2034.

