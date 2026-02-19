© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Low snow moves ski championship out of Montana

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:48 PM MST

A lack of snow in Bozeman has caused the collegiate skiing championships to change locations.

The NCAA announced in a Tuesday news release that the 2026 National Collegiate Skiing Championships have relocated to Utah Olympic Park for the Alpine events and the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the Nordic events, on March 11-14 in Park City/Midway, Utah, with the University of Utah as the host school.

The event was scheduled to be hosted by Montana State at Bridger Bowl Ski Area and the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

The NCAA said the move was made due to the lack of snow in the Bozeman area and the Division 1 Cabinet Subcommittee approved the new host site.

Utah has already been selected to host the 2028 National Collegiate Skiing Championships, and they will host the Winter Olympics in 2034.
Tags
Regional News YPR NewsBozeman communityNCAASkiBridger Bowl
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson