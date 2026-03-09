Eight Frontier Conference teams tournament bound

Eight teams from the Frontier Conference are headed to the women’s and men’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics or NAIA national championship basketball tournaments. Three conference schools – Rocky Mountain, Carroll and Montana Tech—are sending both men’s and women’s teams to tournament locations. All will play in first round games on March 13.

On the men’s side, Rocky will play at home at the Fortin Center on the Rocky Mountain College campus in Billings, against Simpson, with a 7pm tip-off. The Tech men are headed to Bartlesville, OK, to play Oklahoma City, Carroll men will play Wayland Baptist in Chandler, AZ, and Bellevue will face Huntington in Huntington, IN. The winners advance to games on March 14. Those winners will advance to the NAIA men’s 16 game championship tournament March 19-24 in Kansas City, MO.

For the women, Dakota State will play at home in Madison, SD, against Grandview. Tech women are headed west to Lewiston, ID, to face Nelson, Rocky women will play Southern Oregon in Sioux City, IA, and the Carroll women will play in Indianapolis, IN, against Columbia. The winners will play on March 14 and those winners advance to the women’s 16 team NAIA Championship tournament in Sioux City, IA, March 19-24.