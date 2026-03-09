MSUB Women head to regional basketball tournament

The Montana State Billings women’s basketball team is continuing its March Madness journey as they head back to Washington state for the NCAA West Regionals as the eighth seed.

The Lady Yellowjackets earned the trip to regionals in Ellensburg, WA, this weekend, as the winner of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament. They became the first sixth-seed team to win the GNAC championship when they defeated top seeded Western Washington University 66-61 Saturday night on the Vikings home court.

They will play Friday, Mar. 13, in the first round of action against tournament host Central Washington University, the same team the Jackets upset in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Friday. Tip-off for the Yellowjacket-Wildcats game is 6pm, Mountain time.

This is the ladies fourth consecutive trip to the West Regionals, the program’s 18th appearance all-time and the ninth under head coach Kevin Woodin.