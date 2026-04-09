$18.5 million from Department of War comes to Bozeman

A Montana company that manufactures critical minerals used in military equipment is growing with help from the U.S. Department of War.

Lattice Materials is one of the few domestic sources for germanium and silicon, semiconductors used in military equipment like lasers and scopes.

The company broke ground Wednesday morning in Bozeman at the future site of a 80,000 square foot building. According to a news release from Governor Greg Gianforte, both the governor and Senator Tim Sheehy attended.

The Department of War announced an award of $18.5 million dollars in December to the company as part of an effort to boost domestic production of critical minerals and curtail reliance on imports. The agency says it needs the semiconductors to ease the supply chain and produce infrared optical lenses, windows and mirrors used in many military optics systems.

Lattice says its new facility will double its footprint.

