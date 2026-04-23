East Side Fire evacuations lifted

Evacuation orders have been lifted, roads have reopened and US Highway 212 has reopened as firefighters work to reinforce fire lines around the East Side Fire burning in the Custer Gallatin National Forest south of Red Lodge.

The sheriff’s office has also reopened East Side Road and Howell Gulch Road but to local traffic only. And the Montana Department of Transportation has reopened US Highway 212 south of Red Lodge but urges drivers to be cautious as fire personnel will be working in the area.

The forecast for the weekend is colder temperatures and snow showers.

Forest officials report in a news release on Thursday that the 1,200 acre fire is now 10% contained. They said strong winds tested fire lines on Wednesday with only moderate growth.

Crews continue to focus on the fire line and structures on the north end of the Fire in the Howell Gulch area and by the Yellowstone Bighorn Research Association field station.

The cause of the East Side Fire is under investigation.