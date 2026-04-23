Bozeman to expand stop signs at uncontrolled intersections

Bozeman will install new stop signs at over 300 unmarked intersections over the next few years. U.S. Census data show Bozeman’s population doubled over the last couple of decades, on top of seasonal tourism. Engineer Danae Giannetti said current signage is a relic from the past.

“What we’ve relied on for a long time is state law that states you’re to yield to the person on your right,” she said. “However, what we’ve found is we have a lot of folks, particularly university students or tourists, that aren’t necessarily familiar with that law.”

According to a city spokesperson, staff see more accidents at unmarked intersections compared to those with signage.

“And we’ve heard from community members [about] concerns, near misses,” said Giannetti.

They expect to install over 400 stop signs by 2030 at an estimated cost of $40,000.

Work begins in May near the Montana State University campus, then continues next year with the Valley Unit and Northeast neighborhoods.