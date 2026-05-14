Gusty winds cause travel havoc

Closed roads, multiple vehicle crashes and blow over warnings were the travel conditions in eastern Montana Thursday, thanks to gusty winds up to 60 to 70 mph. Northeast Montana officials reported blowing dust closed down US Highway 2 from Dodson in Phillips County to the North Dakota border, as well as highways in McCone and Richland counties.

Visibility was down to 100 feet or less and caused multiple vehicle pile ups across eastern Montana. Richland County officials were recommending people stay in town until this blew over.

The Montana Transportation Department issued blow over warnings for vehicles traveling in much of the central to south central section of the state, including I-15 from north of Great Falls to the border with Canada, I-90 from Livingston east to Reed Point, as well as US 191, 87, 89 and 2.

The National Weather Service has high wind warnings in place at least until 9pm Thursday night.

