Montana Public Service Commission addresses alleged misconduct

An independent report the Public Service Commission adopted last week sums up a year of allegations against Commissioner Brad Molnar, including accusations of hostile behaviour, inappropriate comments and retaliation.

Molnar is one of five elected commissioners who set rates for electric utilities with captive customer bases, like NorthWestern Energy. Molnar took his seat representing southcentral Montana in January 2025 and has since accrued seven different complaints from coworkers.

Molnar retained a lawyer and continues to deny allegations. The PSC has a history of discord behind the scenes. A financial audit in 2021 detailed infighting and misuse of public dollars. YPR reached out to both Molnar and the PSC’s executive director and did not hear back by the deadline for this coverage.

Molnar successfully filed a lawsuit to participate in hearings reviewing the merger between utilities NorthWestern Energy and Black Hills in person, despite previous directions to work remotely. Those hearings are ongoing.

