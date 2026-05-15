Fire Along I-90 at Greycliff grows to 80 acres

Some Sweet Grass County residents have been evacuated as fire crews work to contain the Grey Fire burning timber and grass near Greycliff along Interstate 90 in southcentral Montana.

A Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post reports the residents nearest the 80 acre fire have been evacuated but there is currently no official evacuation order.

The fire started Thursday afternoon, May 14, and spread rapidly due to high winds. Fire behavior is expected to remain moderate with limited spotting and tree torching. County officials report smoke will be visible over the next several days, especially due to the fire’s closeness to I-90.

As of Friday afternoon the Grey Fire is zero percent contained and the cause is unknown.