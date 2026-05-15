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Fire Along I-90 at Greycliff grows to 80 acres

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:25 PM MDT
Grey Fire in Sweet Grass County
Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Dept.
Grey Fire in Sweet Grass County

Some Sweet Grass County residents have been evacuated as fire crews work to contain the Grey Fire burning timber and grass near Greycliff along Interstate 90 in southcentral Montana.

A Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post reports the residents nearest the 80 acre fire have been evacuated but there is currently no official evacuation order.

The fire started Thursday afternoon, May 14, and spread rapidly due to high winds. Fire behavior is expected to remain moderate with limited spotting and tree torching. County officials report smoke will be visible over the next several days, especially due to the fire’s closeness to I-90.

As of Friday afternoon the Grey Fire is zero percent contained and the cause is unknown.
Regional News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson