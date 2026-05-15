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Interagency grizzly bear trapping begins soon

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:27 PM MDT
Grizzly bear on a cold morning with breath showing
Jim Peaco
Grizzly bear on a cold morning with breath showing

Grizzly bear biologists will begin three months of scientific bear capture operations in the Custer Gallatin National Forest the last week of May.

The capture efforts are required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, reports the U.S. Geological Survey in a recent news release.

Biologists with the Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct the capture operations within the northcentral and northeastern portion of the Custer Gallatin National Forest and private lands south of Interstate-90.

Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where the work is conducted will have bright warning signs posted at all major access points to the capture site.

Forest officials remind the public that it is important that everyone heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.

The study team will begin with field capture on May 25 and continue through August 28.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson