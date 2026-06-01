Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Opens Run June 10th in Bozeman

This year, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will present Much Ado About Nothing and The Merchant of Venice in 76 performances across the Mountain West. The performances start at the Duck Pond in Bozeman, Wednesday, June 10th, opening with The Merchant of Venice . One week later, Wednesday June 17th, Much Ado About Nothing opens, and the summer-long road trip of mostly one-nighters kicks off Monday, June 22nd in Big Timber. In addition to stops in cities and towns large and small across Montana, the tour stops in Idaho and Wyoming, wrapping September 8th in Bozeman.

As always, performances are free and suitable for all-ages.

If you’d like an earlier dive into The Merchant of Venice , described as “a story about justice, mercy, and the complicated nature of human prejudice", you can join Dr. Gretchen Minton and MSIP Associate Artistic Director Riley O'Toole Monday, June 8 at 6:00pm at The Country Bookshelf in Bozeman. This event is free and open to the public.

Montana Shakespeare’s press release this week announcing the opening dates and festivities also included a shoutout to this year’s Poster Design Contest winner, Diane Haas, a self-taught digital artist from Eugene, Oregon.

For more information about Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the 54th season tour, go to shakespeareintheparks.org.

