56 Counties: Phil Aaberg

Montana just lost Philip Aaberg, one of its most talented musicians, to cancer. After growing up in Chester, Phil attended Harvard and went on to become a highly sought after touring musician.

He played with Elvin Bishop, Peter Gabriel, and Tom Johnston of the Doobie Brothers before deciding to move back to Montana. He built his own studio, Sweetgrass Music, and for many years recorded his own unique brand of Montana-inspired instrumental music. Phil was as generous at heart as he was talented. He will be greatly missed.