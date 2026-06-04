A Birthday Celebration For An Endangered Species

There‘s a birthday party Saturday, June 6, in Lewistown for an animal once thought extinct—the black-footed ferret.

Bandit is turning four and the conservation non-profit American Prairie's National Discovery Center in Lewistown is inviting everyone to meet this young black-footed ferret.

The National Discovery Center is one of only about 23 organizations, including ZooMontana in Billings, to have a live endangered black-footed ferret. Bandit is on loan to the center from the Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado. Black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct until one was discovered in Wyoming in 1981.

Beth Saboe with American Prairie calls Bandit their educational ambassador.

“Black footed ferret in general are one of North America’s best conservation success story. We have innovative captive breeding programs which has allowed us to grow the species. But the black-footed ferrets are endangered,” said Saboe.

Saturday’s bash at the National Discovery Center at American Prairie is from 10am to 1pm on June 6, and will include ferret mask-making, a photo opportunity with a 6-foot ferret mascot and a chance to meet this rare prairie animal.

For those unable to attend the birthday celebration, Bandit can be viewed 24/7 via a webcam at americanprairie.org.