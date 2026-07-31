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First Congregational Church is Historic

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:15 PM MDT
Kay Erickson
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Kay Erickson
new National Register of Historic Places plaque at Billings First Congregational Church

Since 1882 Billings First Congregational Church has been downtown at 3rd Avenue North and North 27th. Friday morning the church was honored for its history in the Magic City.

Assistant Pastor Marcus Frye rang the church bell to call the church and community members and media to the unveiling of a new National Register of Historic Places plaque outside the church’s main entrance. First Congregational is the first church in Yellowstone County to earn this recognition.

Unveiling the plaque
Unveiling the plaque

Senior Pastor Lisa Harmon explained what this designation means to the congregation.
“ For us to be recognized on the state and federal level, for our architecture, our history, the role we play in this community and the ongoing good works that we have been doing here and continue to do here, we are honored,” said Harmon. ” So this is a big beautiful historic day for us.”

When this church began its ministry in 1882 in wooden structure, this site wasn’t even in Billings, but just north of the fledgling frontier town.

Today, this is the third building for the congregation on this site, this one dedicated in 1957.

The church is currently raising some $2 million over 5 years to revitalize and upgrade the building for 21st century.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson