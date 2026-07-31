First Congregational Church is Historic

Since 1882 Billings First Congregational Church has been downtown at 3rd Avenue North and North 27th. Friday morning the church was honored for its history in the Magic City.

Assistant Pastor Marcus Frye rang the church bell to call the church and community members and media to the unveiling of a new National Register of Historic Places plaque outside the church’s main entrance. First Congregational is the first church in Yellowstone County to earn this recognition.

Unveiling the plaque



Senior Pastor Lisa Harmon explained what this designation means to the congregation.

“ For us to be recognized on the state and federal level, for our architecture, our history, the role we play in this community and the ongoing good works that we have been doing here and continue to do here, we are honored,” said Harmon. ” So this is a big beautiful historic day for us.”

When this church began its ministry in 1882 in wooden structure, this site wasn’t even in Billings, but just north of the fledgling frontier town.

Today, this is the third building for the congregation on this site, this one dedicated in 1957.

The church is currently raising some $2 million over 5 years to revitalize and upgrade the building for 21st century.