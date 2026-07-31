Wolf population numbers shrink in new state estimates

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks published its annual wolf report in July showing there could be closer to 700 wolves in Montana, 400 fewer wolves than estimated last year.

Chief of Conservation Policy Quentin Kujala said to calculate the estimate, FWP trained the newer model on data from the last five years. The older model estimated populations based on data up to 2018.

"Both models as they stand side by side now in the department’s presentation to the public estimated wolf population that is sustainable, that’s healthy, that's above those recovery levels,” he said.

Environmental groups said the new estimate is evidence of flawed calculations, overcounting and overhunting. They said the proposed quota still allows hunters to kill a third of the population. Clinton Nagel with the Gallatin Wildlife Association said that’s bad for wolves.

"I guess my point of view is that the number of wolves in the state of Montana should be driven basically by the whole predator-prey dynamic itself,” he said. “It should not be us as human beings to determine what that is."

FWP is proposing to cut the hunting quota to 250 wolves, half the quota proposed using the previous estimate. The agency is taking feedback on that proposal until August 12.