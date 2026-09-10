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Bobcats and Grizzlies earn top spots in new poll

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.
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iStockphoto
The 121st "Brawl of the Wild" game is this Saturday.

Montana State Bobcats remain atop of the FCS Coaches’ Football poll released Sept.8, by the NCAA, thanks to their 51-24 win over Butler on Saturday. The Montana Grizzlies moved up a spot to no. 2 this week, thanks to their 45-10 victory over Drake.

There are three other Big Sky Conference teams in the top 25:
            No. 6 U-C Davis
            No.23 Northern Arizona
            No 24. Idaho State

Montana State has a tough opponent on Saturday, traveling to Reno for a night game on Sept. 12 against the University of Nevada Wolf Pack, a member of the Mountain West Conference. Nevada is coached by former Montana State coach Jeff Choate.

The Griz are home for an afternoon game against conference newcomer Utah Tech.
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Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson