Bobcats and Grizzlies earn top spots in new poll

Montana State Bobcats remain atop of the FCS Coaches’ Football poll released Sept.8, by the NCAA, thanks to their 51-24 win over Butler on Saturday. The Montana Grizzlies moved up a spot to no. 2 this week, thanks to their 45-10 victory over Drake.

There are three other Big Sky Conference teams in the top 25:

No. 6 U-C Davis

No.23 Northern Arizona

No 24. Idaho State

Montana State has a tough opponent on Saturday, traveling to Reno for a night game on Sept. 12 against the University of Nevada Wolf Pack, a member of the Mountain West Conference. Nevada is coached by former Montana State coach Jeff Choate.

The Griz are home for an afternoon game against conference newcomer Utah Tech.