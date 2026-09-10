More than books: MSUB library serves up coffee, diapers and dice

The library on the Montana State University-Billings campus is there for students, faculty and staff but library director Eileen Wright says they are focused on the student.

“I don’t like to look at students just academically,” explained Wright, “ I like to look at them holistically. I want to look at the whole student. I want to make sure we are helping them, of course, with their research needs but I also want to give them a place to just take a break.”

If they need a cup of coffee they can find it at Get Buzzed. If they need something to eat but they don’t have time to run anywhere they can go to Buzz Express to grab a mac-and-cheese or a noodle cup.

Many of the students on campus are parents of young children. There is a room for them.

“Because sometimes when parents are in there. They have a child and are on the last diaper and the kid has that last blow-out. There is a room in this library that they can walk over, they can change the kid’s diaper and its free diapers and free wipes and if they need to take the package with them they can take the package with them,” Wright said.

Wright says the library is also there to give students a mental break- help them take a step back from the rigors of studying.

“It’s through doing game nights here. We have the Gamers’ Grotto downstairs. That we have clubs that use it. We have the D &D groups that comes in. Magic the Gathering Club that comes in. The Board Game Club comes in,” Wright shared.

For students just looking for a quiet place to study, new this year is a study room on the main floor of the library with a large study table, a white board with dry erase markers, cozy chairs and low lighting

“There’s low lighting in there. So if you don’t want the harsh lights that we all know are in the library, you can tone down the lights in there and you just hunker down and study” Wright said.

Kay Erickson MSUB Library New Study Room

The library’s first activity this semester is Tuesday, Sept. 15, with the third annual Medieval Festival.