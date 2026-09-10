Water use examined, as Laurel facility dispute continues

Around two dozen Laurel residents attended a public hearing in Billings the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8.

A state Department of Public Health and Human Services attorney and Board of Investments Executive Director Dan Villa were present to take feedback, but declined to answer questions because of ongoing litigation.

“The one thing I can tell you is we have offered to meet with the city council of the city of Laurel,” said Villa. “We extended that offer several weeks ago. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been accepted, but in the coming weeks we look forward to that.”

State lawmakers set aside funding for the facility last year to bolster the state’s criminal justice system. A group of Laurel residents organized against the site location earlier this year and sued in June. They say they don’t want the facility, and city infrastructure can’t support it.

A Yellowstone County district court judge last month paused on-site work in response to the lawsuit and sent the environmental assessment back to the state for more information about water demand and availability.

According to the environmental analysis, the city water system would serve the needs of the 32-bed facility without impacting city residents. The state plans to install a pump for water pressure and tap groundwater for irrigation.

Laurel Mayor Kris Vogele said the city is currently reviewing the additional information in the revised environmental analysis.

“The city’s concern is that a project of this magnitude be evaluated on complete and accurate information, and that any impacts placed upon Laurel and its citizens be identified before decisions are made,” he said.

The public comment period ends September 15 at 5pm.

