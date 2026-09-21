Diesel fuel prices continue to accelerate toward historic rates

Diesel fuel continues its precipitous climb as increased hostile activity between the Saudis and Houthis in Yemen stresses the oil supply lines thinner. The actions threaten ship passage through the Red Sea, an alternate route that had served to move ships sa US-Iranian hostilities continue.

The national average for a gallon of diesel is at $6.51, climbing toward a three dollar difference from a year ago, when drivers were filling up diesel at $3.69 a gallon. In Montana, drivers are paying $6.29, in Wyoming diesel is at $6.14 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up 20 cents in the last ten days at $4.47 and more than a dollar higher than it was a year ago. In Montana, drivers are paying $4.59 on average, and in Wyoming regular unleaded is at $4.49 a gallon.

Gas prices are back to what they were earlier this year during the spring, and the national average is inching closer to this year’s record high of $4.56 set on May 21. The all-time high for the national average is $5.01 set on June 14, 2022.

