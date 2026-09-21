Opera Montana brings iconic novella to the stage

The long-anticipated opening of Opera Montana’s new work A River Runs Through It opened in Bozeman on Friday, and the result was predictable. Montanans love it.

YPR's Karl Lengel caught Opera Montana Artistic Director Michael Sakir after Saturday evening's performance of "A River Runs Through It". He says the many hours of work by everyone involved focused on the story’s potential, and Opera Montana is proud to share the final result.

The premiere of Opera Montana’s production of A River Runs Through It continues this next weekend at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman.

Performances will follow October 3 & 4, 2026, in collaboration with Missoula Symphony Orchestra at the University of Montana’s Dennison Theatre in Missoula.

Following the Montana performances, Opera Montana expects to hear from opera companies worldwide about Norman Maclean’s river that runs through it.