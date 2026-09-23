Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reminds hunters "Protect the Hunt"

MT FWP is reminding hunters to respect the land, property and wildlife they are hunting.

Every hunting season, there are reports of vandalizing of Block Management Area (BMA) boxes, hunters driving off road, trespassing, hunters being shot over, littering, livestock being shot and more.

FWP sponsors two key programs to encourage respect in the hunting community: the Hunter-Landowner Stewardship Program , which helps hunters build respect and trust with landowners, and the Thank a Landowner portal, a simple way to show gratitude to those who share their land.

More information and both programs and tips for outdoor enthusiasts can be found at: fwp.mt.gov/protectthehunt.