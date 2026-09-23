Montana Shakespeare in the Parks keeps the Bard on the road

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is keeping the wheels rolling into fall.

For it’s 54th season, 22,579 to be exact - attendees braved rain, cold temps, extreme heat, smoke, wind, thunder, and even bugs to join one of Montana’s favorite summer treats, Montana’s Shakespeare in the Parks. The tour trekked across Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington, and delivered 78 performances in 64 communities.

The overwhelming majority of the scheduled outdoor performances went off as planned, but occasional weather hiccups and a truck breakdown made for some fast-footed adaptations.

The upcoming Shakespeare in the Schools production will pair Shakespeare with the likes of Led Zeppelin, Kansas, Fleetwood Mac, and others in a new classic-rock adaptation of one of his funniest plays, The Comedy of Errors.

And, for the first time in the history of the SIS program, live music will become an integral part of the production.