Montana drought fuels push for data center water review

Montana's Department of Environmental Quality is taking public comments on plans to drill a well for a planned 5,100-square-foot facility near Broadview.

Molly Bell, political director of the group Montana Conservation Voters, wants people to demand a more thorough review of the well because of its scale and concerns about water scarcity.

"We're now in what is the sixth year of drought in parts of Montana, and we really need to be careful about how we are using water and reviewing water quality and making sure that we're being good stewards of that resource," Bell emphasized.

The developer, Quantica Infrastructure, wants to drill about 4,500 feet down into the Madison aquifer, which is more than 1,000 feet below the aquifer the area uses for drinking water. The proposed Big Sky campus is expected to use 150,000 gallons of water a day during construction, and 20,000 gallons of water a day after construction. The public comment period is open through Oct. 29.

Bell pointed out community opposition in and around Broadview, a town of about 150 people, is strong. She added concerned neighbors have packed county commission meetings and gathered signatures for a ballot measure, which would have required voter approval for data centers. While the initiative did not make the ballot after the signature deadline changed, Bell argued it is a good example of a community coming together to oppose data centers. She added developers cannot build such facilities in rural areas under the radar anymore.

"The county commission is really starting to take notice now and legislators are starting to take notice," Bell emphasized. "It's become an issue that's, thanks to the good work of the volunteers and community members, it's become unavoidable for politicians.

"Bell hopes the Montana Legislature will pass laws on data centers during its 2027 session. She would like a data center moratorium until state protections are in place on transparency, water and electricity use, as well as other issues affecting Montana communities.

