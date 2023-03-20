Flavors: Caffeine and Community at Black Dog Coffee

Black Dog Coffee brings together coffee and community. Owners Mariah and Rob Carpenter have infused into the neighborhoods in the West End of Billings next to the Sanctuary Salon and Spa, on Poly Drive at Roots Garden Center, and in the hospital corridor at Harper and Madison.

Mariah married into a family of entrepreneurs, with her mother-in-law, Chris, the creator of the salon and spa in 1998, when a business like this did not exist in Montana’s Trailhead. These days Mariah takes on the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer at the salon and spa business as well as the Joy of Living, a retail gift store next to their coffee shop.

Stella Fong / A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm whole milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed bringing out its sweetness.

The original shop in the Sanctuary complex came about, according to Mariah, “I think it really began with Chris really wanting to fill the space that we were in. We had had multiple renters come in and had turned over quickly so we were trying to figure out a way to bring that neighborhood connectivity to the space and we knew that it needed to do with drinks and food.”

Mariah and Chris decided to attend barista school in Portland, at Stumptown Coffee roasters. Here, Mariah jokes, “We dank so much coffee we were literally sick,” but found at the school instruction on how to brew a good coffee along with the historical evolution of coffee. They also learned about the differences of flavors manifested from beans from different parts of the world as well as how roasting also influenced the tastes in the final cup. Different brewing methods showcased different characteristics of the beans.

In 2017 Black Dog Coffee jolted into town offering not only espresso drinks, but coffee brewed with the pour over method and the AeroPress. A pour over requires a brew unit of a funnel on to of a coffee pot along with scale and a gooseneck kettle that has a thermometer to boil water to 205 degrees F. A filter is initially wet by pouring water through. The water is then discarded. Coffee grinds are introduced into filter. Upon first pour from the kettle, the coffee blooms causing CO2 to rush through the grinds. More water is swirled on top of the grinds.

The Aeropress sits on top of a cup with the filter cap and paper filter in place. Ground coffee is poured in through the top, followed by hot water. By inserting the plunger, the hot water presses through the grinds and through the filter into the cup below.

In general, the more careful the coffee grinds are brewed the more nuances are extracted from the coffee beans. The pour over is more of a meditative way to obtain a cup of coffee while the Aeropress creates a cup of coffee faster with less characteristics. Savory, fruity and acidic notes are extracted first followed with sweetness finished with bitterness.

In 2021, the Billings Nursery became available after the business was moved further west. “We were approached by Jon Switzer who had a landscaping business.” “He wanted a place where people could come and see all of the products before their landscaping projects,” Mariah shares. The nursery business being seasonal is busiest during the spring, summer and into the fall. With a coffee shop, a floral business and retail space, the nursery could operate year-round, with more consistent foot traffic.

Although Mariah admits this was perhaps not the most sensible business decision, branching to a new place so close to the shop in the Sanctuary complex, she shares, “Everything over there is walkable. It’s a neighborhood which is who we are so it filled all of our different values .” The nurser name has taken on the name of Roots and for Black Dog Coffee, “It is in the community, a local favorite, walkable, a friendly place that people can come with strollers and their dogs.”

Stella Fong / Barista Ethan Culling worth is the magician behind the counter at Black Dog Coffee brewing brain awakening infusions.

At this spot, Mariah credits Marie Taylor as the curator of the floral items along with the art and retail items. “We do an artist reception on Wednesday evenings. It’s really fun. It’s really intimate,” Mariah says of how the community can get to know the artist whose art is being sold.

Then at the end of 2021, Joanie Swords made the decision to sell Harper and Madison, the bakery and coffee shop in the hospital corridor. Mariah says of how they ended up with the business. “Joanie had a lot of offers on the table, multiple offers. She had all of us write a letter,” as to why they wanted to buy the business. “We wanted to carry on the tradition of being a neighborhood, a place for people to gather.” Swords sold them the business because of this sentiment.

Mariah and her team are still learning how to recreate the many treats Swords offered at Harper and Madison. Swords is called back often to teach the Black Dog Coffee baking staff how to make her treats such as the popular caramel rolls and high pastry collar quiche.

By bringing coffee to nostalgic spaces in town, Black Dog Coffee preserves not only a bit of history but continues to bring community together with caffeine and food.

