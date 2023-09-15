© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Arts & Culture
The Dead of Night

Return with Stan Parker and Pete Tolton

By Sue Balter-Reitz
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT

Friday September 15, we're joined by Stan Parker and Pete Tolton, directors of the documentary Return, about a father and son’s journey to Vietnam.

The Grateful Dead have an ambiguous relationship with the Vietnam conflict, as do many who served, are family to those who served, and those who were witness to the changing landscape of politics in the 60s and 70s. The story Return tells of the Markel family is universal, and Pete and Stan's reflections on making the film provide extraordinary insight into the complexity of being a human.

The Dead of Night Grateful DeadDr. Sue Balter-ReitzDead of Night
Sue Balter-Reitz
Dr. Sue Balter-Reitz is a Professor of Communication at Montana State University Billings. She studies freedom of expression and visual argument. Sue is a member of the Grateful Dead Studies Association and has published and presented research on the Grateful Dead to a variety of audiences.
