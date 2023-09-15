Return with Stan Parker and Pete Tolton

Friday September 15, we're joined by Stan Parker and Pete Tolton, directors of the documentary Return, about a father and son’s journey to Vietnam.

The Grateful Dead have an ambiguous relationship with the Vietnam conflict, as do many who served, are family to those who served, and those who were witness to the changing landscape of politics in the 60s and 70s. The story Return tells of the Markel family is universal, and Pete and Stan's reflections on making the film provide extraordinary insight into the complexity of being a human.