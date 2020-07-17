-
The Biden administration made good on a promised, but long-delayed pay raise for federal firefighters on Tuesday. The first of those temporary payments should be delivered next month.
The news did little to appease oil and gas groups clamoring for more favorable drilling conditions or environmental groups frustrated with the pace and scale of the White House’s efforts to transition the United States to renewable energy sources.
Montana weather is crumbling the historic landmark along the Yellowstone River near Billings.
The federal government is set to roll out a program on Friday addressing thousands of orphaned oil wells across the country — and Montana and Wyoming are eyeing the pot of money.
For the second straight day helicopters and air tankers working the 64-acre Shedhorn Fire in the Custer Gallatin National Forest have been grounded because of drones.
Updated 5:10 p.m.
Fire danger in Yellowstone National Park is now listed at very high, the second highest danger rating, and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are now in place.
Update 5:30 p.m. Fire crews continue to patrol the containment lines on the Robertson Draw and Crooked Creek Fires burning in the Custer Gallatin National Forest in south-central Montana.
COVID leads to the cancellation of floor sessions at the Legislature as the Republican leaders are in a subpoena standoff with the state Supreme Court....
The Bureau of Land Management has planned several prescribed burns around Montana this spring as part of its efforts to protect natural resources and communities in the event of a wildfire.