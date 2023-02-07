Montana in consideration for federal solar program

Federal land managers are updating a program that helps streamline development of large solar energy facilities on public lands.

The program currently includes only southwestern states, but managers are now considering adding northwestern states including Montana and Wyoming.

Bureau of Land Management Montana-Dakotas spokesperson Al Nash said the local office has not seen a high demand for building solar facilities above 20 megawatts in Montana.

“We don’t have any large-scale projects, we don’t have any applications or anything in the pipeline," he said.

The BLM is conducting public outreach for input on expanding the Western Solar Plan into the region. The Obama Administration launched the program in 2012 to establish what land is eligible for solar development and guide management.

