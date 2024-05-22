Yellowstone National Park Indigenous education center opens for third season

Yellowstone National Park and the Bozeman-based nonprofit, Yellowstone Forever, opened the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center for the season on Monday, May 20.

Yellowstone Forever Tribal Engagement Manager and Muscogee Nation member, Alyssa McGeeley, said it provides a space for members of the 27 tribes associated with Yellowstone Park to share the cultures and histories of the region.

“These stories are stories that haven’t been told everywhere. It’s stories that have been filtered. Someone else’s lens is telling the story,” McGeeley said. “This is directly from the people.”

This season’s rotation of presenters continues from now through October with deep-dives into language, crafting, performance and oral tradition.

“They are the original stewards of the land. The people connected with the land. And it’s not a past tense. They continue that connection today,” McGeeley said.

The center is between the Old Faithful Lodge and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center.

