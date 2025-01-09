Wildlife managers tap hunters for bobcat population study

Montana wildlife managers are kicking off a 5-year population study on male-to-female bobcat ratios in the state after research in other regions uncovered gaps between the sex hunters identify and the actual population.

Nathan Kluge with FWP cites a 2021 study from the Western U.S. that shows up to 21 percent of harvested male bobcats are misidentified as female. He says sex is one of those metrics that can impact management decisions.

“We need to be able to know how many males versus females are being harvested because harvesting a male is going to have less impact on the population than harvesting a female,” said Kluge.