© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YPR’s translator in Buffalo, WY, has moved from 91.9 FM to its new permanent location at 88.9 FM

Wildlife managers tap hunters for bobcat population study

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:17 AM MST
Bobcat pictured running
Russ
/
Flickr / Wikimedia Commons
Bobcat pictured running

Montana wildlife managers are kicking off a 5-year population study on male-to-female bobcat ratios in the state after research in other regions uncovered gaps between the sex hunters identify and the actual population.

Nathan Kluge with FWP cites a 2021 study from the Western U.S. that shows up to 21 percent of harvested male bobcats are misidentified as female. He says sex is one of those metrics that can impact management decisions.

“We need to be able to know how many males versus females are being harvested because harvesting a male is going to have less impact on the population than harvesting a female,” said Kluge.

FWP is asking hunters to send in tissue samples after harvesting a bobcat. Participation is voluntary. Sample kits can be picked up at regional FWP offices.
Tags
Wildlife & outdoors YPR NewsbobcatsHunting seasonWildlife and ParksFWPMontana Fish Wildlife and ParksNathan Kluge
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content