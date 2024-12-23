Montana wins grant to retrain miners following Sibanye-Stillwater layoffs

State leadership and the Montana Department of Labor and Industry on Dec. 19 announced a $3.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant to retrain people now out of a job or impacted by layoffs at Sibanye-Stillwater's two mines and processing plant in south central Montana.

Montana Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson Sam Loveridge talked about the federal grant at an event the agency held for workers in November, when the layoffs were taking place. He said the funding would allow the department to help with retraining, travel and education.

The layoffs are part of downsizing that took effect at Sibanye-Stillwater following its September announcement that it hasn’t been profitable in two years. According to state Department of Labor data at the time, the layoffs equal around 16% of statewide mining jobs, which are also the highest paying in the state.

Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Sarah Swanson said one of their goals is to help workers pivot from the highly specialized hardrock mining industry, which typically pays about double the average salary in the state.

“And so we know that there’s gonna be significant upskilling to help them identify new high-skill careers in other industries in Montana and put them on a path back to the wages or close to the wages they were accustomed to earning before,” said Swanson.

She said the scope of the retraining is still under discussion and that survey responses suggest workers are most interested in finding jobs in truck driving, welding and other skilled trades.

