Conservation artist wins migratory bird art contest with tundra swans

A Florida artist swept the Montana Migratory Bird Stamp competition yet again in the program’s second year building awareness around state wetland habitats and their conservation.

Wildlife artist John Nelson Harris says he spends his retirement bird hunting, fishing - and competing in state stamp contests like this one as a hobby.

“It’s a great feeling when your stuff is appreciated and it can help the environment and conservation efforts in local areas,” said Harris.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks in late March announced Harris as the winner of the 2025 Montana Migratory Bird Stamp contest with his design of three swans flying through the Rocky Mountains.

The program offers a $2,000 prize through funding from conservation groups and a place on promotional items. While called a stamp, the design is used more like a sticker, and FWP says hunters who choose to buy a Migratory Bird Stamp will be offered a sticker sheet.

Non-hunters can buy products with the design through conservation organization Montana's Outdoor Legacy Foundation.