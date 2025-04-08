City of Billings transitioning some downtown streets back to two-way
Local project partners are kicking off construction downtown this summer in an effort to revamp downtown.
The City of Billings and local project partners with Downtown Billings are retrofitting eight streets from one way to two-way downtown with an eye on increasing safety, accessibility, and walkability.
Billings originally switched streets from two-way to one-way in the 1970s.
Mehmet Casey with Downtown Billings says that was a time when Billings and other cities nationwide were adapting to the rise of vehicle transportation in a growing urban and suburban sprawl.
"There was the migration of downtown businesses into malls. And we basically, we as a nation had an evacuation plan that was highly successful, essentially. We evacuated downtowns, and it worked." said Casey
He says the transition to one-way streets helped increase the speed of car through traffic in downtown Billings, and a switch back will marginally decrease speeds but increase safety.
Construction follows two initial street conversions in 2021and will transition some streets back to two-way while retaining a couple of the busiest one-way streets in the area.
An open house is scheduled at the Downtown Billings Association on Thursday, April 10th from 4 to 6 p.m.