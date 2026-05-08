Victims remain in hospital after Yellowstone grizzly encounter

Two male hikers—identified on multiple social media sites as brothers from Texas—are recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, after being mauled by at least one grizzly bear on May 4. The attack happened on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park.

Another hiker on the trail found the severely injured older brother and was able to contact emergency responders who provided aid before the brothers were transported from the area by helicopter.

In a Thursday news release, park officials believe a female grizzly bear and two or three young cubs were involved in the encounter.

Park officials are keeping a temporary closure in place for a trail, backcountry campsite and fishing northwest of the Old Faithful area as they continue the investigation.

Yellowstone National Park officials are keeping a temporary closure in place for a trail, backcountry campsite and fishing northwest of the Old Faithful area after a bear incident earlier this week.

In a Thursday news release, park officials provided additional information about the incident.

Emergency responders, law enforcement and EMS personnel responded to the scene providing aid before the two male hikers—ages 15 and 28 were transported from the area by helicopter.

Park staff believe a female grizzly bear and two or three cubs in the first year of life were involved in the encounter.

The incident remains under investigation.