Downtown street closures set for Montana Women's Run

Billings officials are reminding residents that a number of streets in the downtown corridor will be closed and there will be no-parking zones beginning early Saturday morning—around 5am-- and continuing through Saturday midday on May 9th. City officials urge motorists and residents in the affected areas to plan alternate routes and allow for extra time.

The restrictions are in preparation for the Montana Women’s Run Saturday morning.

The 5 mile race starts at 8am and the 2 mile at 9am.

Run organizers encourage participants to arrive downtown early to allow time for parking and walking to the start line near North 25th Street and 2nd Avenue North.

This is the 45th anniversary of the Montana Women’s Run which is recognized as the largest running event for women in Montana and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country.