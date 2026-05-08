Windy Boy re-launches bid for Congress, removed from committee assignments

A state senator re-launched his bid for Congress amid allegations of sexual abuse and harassment.

Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, a Democrat from Box Elder, had previously suspended his campaign after the allegations came to light last month. He cited poor health.

On Wednesday, Windy Boy addressed the allegations for the first time, calling them slanderous and politically motivated. He said he's again running for Montana's eastern congressional district.

Wind Boy is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and messages to minors in the early 2000s, and of harassing multiple women during legislative sessions. That's according to reporting from the Montana State News Bureau .

Windy Boy was previously investigated for sending inappropriate texts to a colleague in 2017, which resulted in the Legislature adopting new harassment policies. But the allegations involving minors recently became public.

Montana Senate leaders called on Windy Boy to resign his legislative seat. Then, President Matt Regier removed Windy Boy from his interim committee assignments with the support of Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers.

Three other Democratic senators have been reassigned to take his place on four committees.

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