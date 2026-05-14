Magician and comedian Lucy Darling brings tour to Montana

Canadian entertainer Carisa Hendrix performs a magic act in a ballgown and red updo as her Golden Age of Hollywood persona, Lucy Darling. Crowdwork is a big part of it.

In 2024, Hendrix and her audience interactions went viral on platforms like TikTok, where she now has almost 2 million followers. Hendrix said that she noticed a community growing along with the popularity of Lucy Darling.

“And the most interesting thing started becoming the comment section in every video,” said Hendrix. “Basically, I would do a little one minute, two minute scene, and then the audience would build on that.”

She said audience members now go out of their way to sit up in front and participate.

“And more and more, they’ve got these bits. They’re not overpowering, they’re not pre-planned. They are truly strong improvisers who can meet me where I’m at, and build the scene and it’s become such a much better experience,” she said.

Hendrix is performing in Missoula Saturday.

