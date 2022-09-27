Montana ranks ninth in the nation for post-COVID job recovery

August jobs data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry show the state is ninth in the nation in percentage of jobs recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seasonally adjusted data show Montana had 3.6% more jobs in August of this year than in February 2020. That was when statewide employment peaked just before the pandemic led to scores of furloughs and layoffs.

Only eight other states have recovered a greater percentage of their jobs, and more than half have yet to regain pre-pandemic numbers.

University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director Patrick Barkey says a resurgence of total wages paid to workers in Montana has accompanied the jobs growth and is responsible for the state’s billion-dollar budget surplus . He says those economic gains aren’t sure to last as the federal government tries to battle inflation.

“Those who want to proceed as if the state of Montana is going to continue to have this huge wage growth, huge income tax receipts growth, are going to be rudely shocked," Barkey said, "because those things are certain to change."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the hospitality and manufacturing industries are among those with the biggest job gains in Montana. Nearly 4,000 more people are working in hotels, restaurants and resorts and a thousand more in manufacturing now than before the pandemic.

BLS numbers released last week show the state employed about 11,500 more people in August 2022 than in August 2021.

