© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nursing educators say extra space will help boost both enrollment and Montana’s healthcare workforce

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published April 12, 2024 at 3:33 PM MDT
MSU nursing college dean Sarah Shannon speaks to a crowd in Billings. Also pictured (left to right) President of the Intermountain Health Montana and Wyoming Market and St. Vincent Regional Hospital Lee Boyles, Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger and MSU college of nursing Billings campus director Debbie Fischer
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
MSU nursing college dean Sarah Shannon speaks to a crowd in Billings. Also pictured (left to right) President of the Intermountain Health Montana/Wyoming Market and St. Vincent Regional Hospital Lee Boyles, Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger and MSU college of nursing Billings campus director Debbie Fischer.

Survey data about registered nurses in Montana show hospitals are facing a tight labor market and a retiring workforce. Montana State University’s nursing college says opening new education buildings on its campuses across the state could help address that.

Montana State University and hospital leadership shoveled dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony in Billings Thursday. It’s the site of a future nursing school building, which will be located between St. Vincent and Billings Clinic Hospitals.

“It’s no secret in the profession of nursing that the nation is facing unprecedented challenges for staffing,” said Billings Clinic CEO Clint Seger. “And now, we have a generation of nurses that are at or near retirement.”

Results from a National Council of State Boards of Nursing survey from 2022 show that 26 percent of registered nurses planned to leave the field over the next five years, up 8 percentage points from 2020.

MSU bills itself as the largest producer of registered nurses in Montana. Nursing college dean Sarah Shannon says they’ll be able to expand their enrollment by 100 students when the buildings open in 2026.

“Our current locations - we really can’t put even one more student in,” she said. “So, these new buildings will be larger. They’ll have bigger classrooms. They will have larger lab facilities for us.

The nursing school is also opening buildings on its campuses in Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.
Tags
Business & Economics YPR NewsMSU College of NursingMontana State UniversityHealthcareBillings ClinicSt. Vincent HealthcareClint SegerSarah Shannon
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content