Tribal Nation, state agency organize career fair in north-central Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry Tuesday announced it’s partnering with the Fort Belknap Indian Community for the first career fair it’s held in collaboration with a Tribal Nation.

The Aaniiih Nakoda Workforce Expo is aimed at students interested in pursuing the trades and other alternatives to college according to Nancy Boushie with the Fort Belknap Tribal Employment Rights Office.

“I want to express it for all of our youth, non-Indian as well, for the seventh to the twelfth grade, to grasp their interests now rather than wait for April of their graduating year,” said Boushie.

She said over 600 students from across the Hi-Line are set to meet in Harlem for the event, which will include over 50 businesses. And activities that give students an idea of the jobs available to them. The expo is scheduled for April 30.

