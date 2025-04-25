© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Montana Renaissance Festival to open location in Billings

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:06 PM MDT
The group that built Montana's renaissance festival from the ground up is moving their business model into a stationary location, where they say they'll bring diners the festival experience.

The Montana Renaissance Festival is opening a pub and restaurant experience in Billings.

Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Pub opens in May and is still a work in progress along the train tracks south of downtown Billings. The space includes rooms with fantasy and pirate themes.

“It’s just all set up so that you feel like you’re going through the festival, just like we try to do with all of our festivals,” said General Manager Doug McIsaac.

McIsaac is part of the original group of people who helped build the Montana Renaissance Festival when it started more than a decade ago. Today, it’s a registered business and holds three themed festivals alongside its classic renaissance faire, which draws thousands of people annually.

Founder Ken Haak said this pub, restaurant and marketplace will be the company’s first permanent fixture.

“The idea is that it’s always entertaining here. it’s not just a place to eat. It’s a place when you leave you’re gonna go home, and ‘you guys need to go to Captain Scurvy’s we had just a good time there,'" said Haak. "That’s what we’re shooting for."

According to the group, waiters will be actors and characters first, and serve up locally-brewed drinks and old-timey foods like handmade bread and smoked meats. They also plan to make live music a staple of their weekend entertainment.

Captain Scurvy's Black Dragon Pub opens May 9.
