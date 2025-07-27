Livingston's Elk River Books Keeps the Community Coming Back

Historically, bookstores have endured wave after wave of threatening transitions: up until the late 1800s, publishing dominated the public’s consumption through books and newspapers.

When radio burst into commercial popularity a century ago, publishers worried that print was going to run out of ink. Radio joined the worrisome when television popped onto the scene. And with digital media, television is just as worried now about its business models as radio and newspapers were.

But, so far, each successive wave of technology has failed to dislodge the public’s obsession with older media. Many independent bookstores stand as testimony to the longstanding popularity of older media.

In light of that landscape, we thought it might be good to check in with some of Montana’s independent bookstores. We’ ll be visiting bookstores in your communities to chat with the owners and operators about how things have been, and how things might be changing.

Karl Lengel Elk River Books, Livingston, Montana

We start in Livingston at Elk River Books. Andrea Peacock and Marc Beaduin are co-owners. Marc was out of town when we chatted, so we began the conversation with Andrea on Elk River Bookstore’s history.

