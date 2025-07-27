Yellowstone Valley Farmers' Market Produces the Goodies

Forty years have passed since the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market opened the bushel bins in Billings in 1985, and the humble beginnings have grown to a major seasonal event running through October 4th, with over 60 vendors spread across four city blocks. YPR’s Karl Lengel visited the market on its opening weekend to learn more about “homegrown” Montana.

Karl Lengel Patrick Certain, Stone Soup Gardens

We started with Patrick Certain of Stone Soup Garden in Laurel. According to their website, Stone Soup Garden is a small-scale vegetable and flower farm located just west of Laurel, Montana striving to cultivate healthy soil, food, and community. Patrick Certain and his partner, Claire Overholt run the small farm.

Down the street, Kevin Nelson of Microgreens of Montana had already run out of his most popular item, broccoli sprouts. Nelson found his way to organic farming after years on the road in an unrelated business. He’s pretty positive about the farmers market.

Karl Lengel Kevin Nelson, Microgreens of Montana

The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market runs every Saturday morning through October 4th, rain or shine, 8am till noon in downtown Billings.

