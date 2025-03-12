Man who fell from Red Lodge ski lift dies from injuries

A man died from injuries he sustained in a fall from a Red Lodge ski lift.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says 37-year-old Jeffrey Zinne died from blunt force injuries he sustained when he fell from a triple chair lift at Red Lodge Mountain Monday.

He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings and passed away late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning.

McQuillan says his office is working with Red Lodge Mountain to look into the incident.

Red Lodge Mountain director of sales and marketing Troy Hawks says resort patrol was alerted to and responded to Zinne’s fall right before noon. They’re planning to review the machinery at the triple-chair lift.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have called in a professional lift engineer to come and inspect the lift as well, just to ensure that we can safely bring the lift back into safe operation,” said Hawks.

He said Red Lodge Mountain hopes to have the lift ready for use by Friday or this weekend.

