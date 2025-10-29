© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Helena library installs Tribal flag exhibit

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:25 PM MDT
N new permanent display of Montana’s tribal flags at Lewis & Clark Libary
Martha Furman, Lewis & Clark Library
A new permanent display of Montana’s tribal flags at Lewis & Clark Libary

Lewis and Clark Library in Helena is installing a permanent display of Tribal Nation flags.

According to a library news release, the flags will represent Montana’s 12 Tribes as a symbol of the library’s respect for the state’s Indigenous cultures.

The project is a collaboration with health center Helena Indian Alliance.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the first day of Native American Heritage Month, Saturday, November 1.

Festivities from 11am to 1pm include music, dance and frybread.
