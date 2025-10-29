Helena library installs Tribal flag exhibit

Lewis and Clark Library in Helena is installing a permanent display of Tribal Nation flags.

According to a library news release, the flags will represent Montana’s 12 Tribes as a symbol of the library’s respect for the state’s Indigenous cultures.

The project is a collaboration with health center Helena Indian Alliance.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the first day of Native American Heritage Month, Saturday, November 1.

Festivities from 11am to 1pm include music, dance and frybread.

