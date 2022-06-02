Billings police fatally shoot 19-year-old man

Billings Police Officers shot at and killed a man late Monday night. This is the second person killed by Billings police in a week and the third person killed this year.

According to the department, police attempted a traffic stop in north Billings at about 11 p.m. Monday night. BPD says the suspect shot at and hit an officer, who returned fire. More officers responded and exchanged gunfire with the man until he was struck and killed.

The injured officer has been treated for his gunshot wound. The Yellowstone County Coroner's office on Wednesday identified the man killed as 19-year-old Michael Morado of Billings. A total of 13 officers involved in the incident are now on paid administrative leave.

All three fatal shootings are being investigated by the police department and the Department of Criminal Investigation.

